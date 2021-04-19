Former NC police chief faces 73 criminal charges after issues with department's evidence locker discovered

CHADBOURN — The former chief of the Chadbourn Police Department has been arrested, according to a news release from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

William Anthony Spivey faces 73 charges after an investigation into misconduct allegations. The investigation came at the request of District Attorney Jon David on March 2.

Spivey, 35, of Fair Bluff, was arrested without incident at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to the release. He was being held on $665,000 secured bail at the Columbus County Detention Center.

He was placed on paid administrative leave March 5 after David recommended that the town suspend him due to issues with the police department’s evidence locker.

It was determined that Spivey failed to produce evidence in multiple cases and he later resigned from the job, according to Mayor Phillip Britt.

In a letter sent to Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut on March 4, David said that the town’s police department had “neglected to send any narcotics for chemical analysis to the State Crime Lab for a substantial period of time.”

Spivey had served as police chief of Chadbourn since 2018. Lt. Ken Elliott was serving as interim police chief.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}