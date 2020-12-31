Gay people can finally get domestic violence protections in N.C., court rules

RALEIGH — Gay people in North Carolina can no longer be prevented from getting domestic violence protective orders, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

North Carolina had been the only state in the country to withhold emergency protections from people seeking protection from abuse by a same-sex partner, The News & Observer reported in 2019. That kind of protection is offered to couples of the opposite sex, and to married and divorced same-sex couples, but not for same-sex couples who are dating or who used to date.

But that ban is unconstitutional, the appeals court ruled in a 2-1 opinion Thursday.

The opinion written by Judge Linda McGee, a Democrat and the chief judge of the Court of Appeals, said LGBT people have the same right to liberty that other Americans have. That includes the right to make choices about their romantic partners, she said — and the right to be protected if that relationship becomes dangerous.

"By telling Plaintiff that her existence is not as valuable as that of individuals who engage in 'opposite-sex' relationships, the State is not just needlessly endangering Plaintiff, it is expressing State-sanctioned animus toward her," McGee wrote.