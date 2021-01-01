How 'Raise the Age' helped thousands of North Carolina teens in 2020

It requires parents to be part of the process, instead of teens sometimes being left to navigate the adult system by themselves.

"Mom and dad have to come to court with the kid," Lassiter said. "We work with the whole family ... to make sure that the household itself is set up for success for this child to be successful moving forward."

In addition to Raise the Age, another law, House Bill 593, took effect in August that required youth under 18 who don't qualify for juvenile jurisdiction to still be housed in juvenile detention centers instead of jail until they turn 18.

Lassiter said most incarcerated youth under 18 in North Carolina are being housed in juvenile facilities, except for some who were in jail when the change went into effect.

Capacity

With the addition of 16- and 17-year-olds, state officials projected a 64% increase in criminal complaints coming into the Juvenile Justice divisions compared to previous years.

School closings during the COVID-19 pandemic tampered the increase to 38%, according to numbers provided by the state. School-based complaints accounted for 45% of all complaints in 2019 but fell to just 16% in 2020.