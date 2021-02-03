'I just feel scared for my life.' At a Raleigh prison, one in three inmates has COVID-19

In an email, DPS spokesman Brad Deen told The News & Observer that its protocols are "based on medical and epidemiological best practices," stressing that it "would not knowingly expose staff or offenders to COVID-19."

"The N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Division of Adult Correction/Juvenile Justice take seriously the health and safety of our staff, the people in our custody and the public at large," Deen said. "We have worked diligently to keep COVID-19 out of our facilities, to monitor for the virus and, when there is a positive test result, to keep anyone who has been exposed from exposing others."

Though Wake Correctional Center is ordinarily a "work" unit — with 80% of inmates leaving the prison each day on work release — DPS said it suspended the program in March as a precaution against potential inmate exposure to the virus. A small subset of prison jobs do take inmates to DPS warehouses outside the facility, the department said, but they added that those operations were halted Jan. 22, when the first case was detected.

In dormitory-style housing, COVID-19 difficult to contain

Inmates at the Raleigh prison are mostly housed in large dormitory rooms, where dozens of inmates sleep in bunk beds near one another. Brooks describes it as "shoulder to shoulder."