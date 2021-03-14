'I thought I was gonna die in prison.' How COVID-19 is opening N.C. prison gates.

In prison, Nyamodi said he felt defenseless against the coronavirus.

“We are clustered together,” he said. “There is no way to social distance. ... It was crazy.”

Nyamodi said he slept in a dormitory situation and that someone who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 was left in the pod while he was sick for three days.

When Nyamodi was released on Feb. 23, he didn’t believe it was happening until they handed him his clothes to wear out of a prison in Lumberton.

When he walked out, his mother grabbed him and started crying, he said.

“She was holding me extremely tight,” he said. “It was just an indescribable feeling.”

Nyamodi, who is now on post-release supervision for 12 months, is living with his mother. He is considering three job offers and wants to return to school, he said.

“I got personal plans of my own,” he said.

Other settlement promises