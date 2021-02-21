Inmate threatens N.C. judge and says he can't do anything about it — but the feds did

CHARLOTTE — In an angry and vulgar letter commemorating his 20 years in prison, Joel Cliett promised to kill his trial judge, the judge's family, his Gaston County prosecutor, the jury, and "everyone who lied on me."

"I've done 20 years for a crime that never happened, and you have my word that I am going to kill you," Cliett told retired Superior Court Judge Marcus Johnson of Charlotte in his letter.

"There's nothing you can do to me."

Last week, federal prosecutors proved otherwise. They indicted Cliett on the charge of mailing threatening communications, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence. His letter appears in the indictment filed last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte.

Cliett, 44, and a prisoner at Alexander Correctional Institution, already is serving just under a 50-year sentence, which includes his 2001 conviction in Gaston County for first-degree sexual offense.

According to court documents, Cliett volunteered to fix a window in a woman's trailer that had been broken out by her boyfriend during an argument. When Cliett began talking about becoming the woman's boyfriend himself, she asked him to leave.