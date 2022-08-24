Is North Carolina's judicial system fair? This group says election and ethics reforms are needed

GREENSBORO — Are actions by the General Assembly threatening the impartiality of North Carolina’s judicial system?

A coalition of left-leaning nonprofits under the umbrella of a group called Fair Courts NC thinks so and has launched a series of news conferences across the state calling for judicial reform.

While in Greensboro on Thursday, the group highlighted that reform in three areas:

• Restoring judicial elections as nonpartisan or allowing candidates to run as independent by lower-ballot access thresholds.

• Banning judges from partisan political activity — like endorsing and fundraising for other candidates — when they are not on the ballot.

• Establishing clear ethics rules that would ban judges from hearing cases involving friends and family members.

“This is called recusal reform,” said Melissa Price Kromm, the executive director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. “Right now, judges can just decide whether or not they should hear a case or not.”

The coalition took particular aim at Chief Justice Paul Newby and Associate Justice Philip Berger Jr. on the state Supreme Court.

“Justice Newby and Phil Berger Jr. have repeatedly involved themselves in political activities, even though Justice Burger isn't even on the ballot again until 2028 and Justice Newby faces mandatory retirement before the end of his current term,” Price Kromm said.

The group also criticized Newby for replacing the head of the judicial Standards Commission, which provides ethical guidance to judges.

The Fair Courts NC’s website notes that Berger Jr. has refused to recuse himself from cases involving his father, state Senate leader Phil Berger Sr. of Eden.

Neither Newby nor the Bergers could be reached for comment Thursday by the News & Record.

When questioned why the coalition only cited Republicans in its comments, and not Democrats such as Justice Anita Earls — whom Republicans had asked to recuse herself in a redistricting case because of ties to the plaintiffs — the group said the issue applies to both parties.

“This is absolutely not a partisan issue,” said Hilary Harris Klein of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “Either party — to your point — can be acting in this way and the folks that are impacted in the crossfire of that are the voters and our democracy.”

Fair Courts NC also counts the NC Council of Churches among its members. At Thursday’s news conference, the council’s executive director, the Rev. Jennifer Copeland, said people should remember checks and balances intended by the three branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial.

“When one branch goes too far, the others keep things balanced,” Copeland said. “Think of a three-legged stool that cannot balance if one of the legs is missing.

“When the legislators are not upholding the laws of our state, we depend on the courts to hold them accountable on our behalf. And when the executive branch passes rules that are beyond the pale, we depend on the courts to hold him or her in check.”

The group noted the importance of the judiciary on issues involving education, voting, police accountability, environmental issues and LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights.

“Judges should run for election independent from party affiliation,” Price Kromm said. “They should not have labels. They should simply be honest people.”

Supreme Court and Court of Appeals races were nonpartisan for 14 years in North Carolina, until a Republican-led legislature approved a law in 2015 that made them partisan again starting in 2018.

Republican leaders have said that identifying candidates by party label gives voters valuable insight into what kind of judge each is likely to be.

The North Carolina Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment on the points raised by Fair Courts NC.

In a statement, the state’s Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson said: “Our courts should be fair and independent of political biases, but North Carolina Republicans have long since abused their power to inject partisanship into the judicial process. Courts by Republican design are not true justice.”

Mary Ellen Shiflett, president of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, said she couldn’t speak to all of the issues raised by Fair Courts NC. However, she said, “the League supports nonpartisan selection of judges."

Only time will tell if the concerns raised by Fair Courts NC will make their way to the ballot box.

“The fact is, judges don't wear red robes or blue robes,” Price Kromm said. “They wear black robes because they are there to uphold the rule of law.”