'It was such a brutal crime:' Autopsy report shows 82nd soldier was decapitated

"How does someone like that end up dismembered?" she said. "How could this happen to him? There has to be more to this story."

Martinez said she hopes that someone with information about her brother's killing will come forward. She worries that the family will never know what happened unless someone confesses.

"If they get away with it, that will be the worst thing in the world," she said. "I wouldn't want anyone else to go through this."

Lt. Col. Mike Burns, an 82nd spokesman, said a $25,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-396-8777, submit anonymous information via www.p3tips.com or contact a law enforcement agency.

Burns said he couldn't comment on details of the case because of the ongoing investigation, but said a task force of agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Command is working on the case. He said he didn't know the exact number of agents, but it is more than a few.

"It's a whole team," he said.