Judges won't delay NC voting rights restoration for felons

Friday's order, however, said that election officials can't deny voter registration to any convicted felon who is on probation, parole or post-release supervision.

The two judges pointed to evidence presented at last week's trial that felony disenfranchisement had origins from a Reconstruction-era effort to intentionally prevent Black residents from voting. The plaintiffs' lawyers argued the rules in place today still violated the state constitution on free speech and equal protection requirements.

“There is no denying the insidious, discriminatory history surrounding voter disenfranchisement and efforts for voting rights restoration in North Carolina,” Bell and Gregory's order read.

Their order amended an injunction from last September that ruled outstanding restitution, fees or other court-imposed monetary obligations couldn't prevent convicted felons from voting if they’ve completed all other portions of their sentence. The expanded injunction took effect earlier in the week, as State Board of Elections workers finalized registration forms for this fall's municipal elections.

Judge John Dunlow, a panel member who declined to issue the September 2020 injunction, wrote in Friday's order that he would have refused to expand the injunction to more offenders, too.