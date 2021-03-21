Juvenile charged with attempted murder after Charlotte mall shooting

She and her husband had taken their son to a private showing of "Back to the Future" to celebrate his 13th birthday. Five friends arrived separately.

About 4:30 p.m., an hour and 15 minutes into the movie, a mom of one of the friends called her. Infanzon ignored the call and texted the woman instead.

"Call me," the woman texted back. "There's been a shooting at Northlake Mall, My niece is in the mall."

Infanzon grabbed her husband and left the movie to call the woman and find out what they could, then returned to watch the rest of the film. She also texted the other moms.

"We are all OK," Infanzon said in her text, adding that the children had no idea what was happening in the mall.

"I was pretty calm," Infanzon said. "I'm shaking a little bit more now."

Police ask that anyone with information call 911. Anonymous tips can be left on the Crime Stoppers line, 704-334-1600.

Other mall shootings

• On Dec. 24, Pineville police said they found no one hurt in Carolina Place Mall, after responding to over a dozen 911 calls reporting shots fired.