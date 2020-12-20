Kings Mountain police officer shot in exchange of gunfire with suspect

KINGS MOUNTAIN — A 13-year veteran officer of the Kings Mountain Police Department was shot Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire that left a suspect also wounded.

Cpl. Frank Lee Whittington Jr., the officer involved, was rushed to surgery but was recovering, police Chief Lisa Proctor told reporters shortly after midnight. Kings Mountain is about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

"We are very thankful that he is still alive and we are not planning funeral number three for the last week and a half, for another law enforcement officer," Proctor said.

Mount Holly police Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and killed while responding to a call on Dec. 11. Concord police Officer Jason Shuping was fatally shot on Wednesday night when he and a partner confronted a carjacking suspect.

Proctor offered few details of the Kings Mountain shootings, which under standard protocol has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. She did not identify the suspect in the case, who she said was taken to a Gastonia hospital for surgery.

The incident began with a call to police at 8:01 p.m. Saturday from a home on Downing Drive, near Kings Mountain Country Club. The caller said an unknown person was on the home's back porch.