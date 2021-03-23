Man who set fire in downtown Raleigh store after George Floyd protest is going to prison

RALEIGH — A Raleigh man pleaded guilty Tuesday to setting fires in a downtown grocery store on the night of protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives arrested 27-year-old Richard Rubalcava on June 18, 2020.

He was indicted on two counts of maliciously damaging or destroying, or attempting to damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building or other real or personal property affecting interstate or foreign commerce, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Video surveillance footage from the Dollar General Express on Davie Street showed Rubalcava on May 30 coming in and out of the store, stealing items multiple times and setting fire to items in the store. He exited after setting the items on fire.

Rubalcava faces a minimum of five years, and a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.