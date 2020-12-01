Mecklenburg's first jury trial since March ends due to possible juror exposure to COVID-19

Courtroom seating was rearranged to maintain social distancing. Bibles were not used to swear in witnesses. Cases were selected that lent themselves to speedier trials, reducing the time jurors, judges, attorneys and courtroom staff would spend in closed quarters.

Yet, if officials hoped the Tucker trial would be routine, it's been anything but.

Bell said the selection of Tucker's jury was one of the quickest she's ever been part of, with none of the prospective members asking to be dismissed out of concerns of COVID-19. She said the 12 jurors and four alternatives picked also have complimented the courts on the safety measures put in place and adhered to during the trial.

But court officials have learned that while they can control conditions inside the courtroom, they cannot stop what walks through the doors each day.

"None of the delays in the trial have been based on anything done or not done by the court system," Bell said. "It's been about what happens out in the public."

Backlog in violent-crime cases

Earlier this month, Merriweather announced a reorganization of his office to address a growing backlog of violent crime cases due to the pandemic's shutdown of the courts.