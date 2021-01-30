N.C. cops seized nearly $1 million in cash during a traffic stop. The feds want it.

DURHAM — A South Carolina man could lose close to $1 million in cash for want of a $1 license-plate bulb.

According to a recent federal filing, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte is claiming dibs on $935,754 that Monroe police say they found on May 16 in the backseat of Seneca Moore's white Ford F-150 pickup.

A federal prosecutor says the stash is suspected drug money and could have ties to a notorious East Coast gang. On Friday, the feds filed a warrant to actually arrest the money. Now, it will be up to a judge to decide whether they get it for good.

Moore, 40, of Sumter, S.C., could not be reached for comment. A woman who answered the phone at his home Friday and identified herself as Moore's wife said she would give him the message. Moore did not call back. Documents in the case do not show whether he has hired an attorney.

His million-dollar saga unfolded late at night along the main drag in Monroe.

According to the filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Johnson, a Monroe police sergeant pulled Moore's truck over around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a Circle K on U.S. 74 — not because Moore was speeding or had run a stop sign — but because the officer "was unable to tell if the license plate lights on the truck were working."