N.C. gives $335 to parents during COVID-19 -- but poorest families miss out, new lawsuit says

Since Parker did not know that Extra Credit money was out there, according to the lawsuit, she missed the filing deadline. Tens of thousands of other needy families did the same. According to the lawsuit, only 1 in 14 low-income households in North Carolina are now in line to receive a check.

In short, many of the state's families who need the $335 most are not getting it, the lawsuit says.

The complaint, filed in the Wake County courts, wants to improve the numbers. It accuses the state of violating the equal protection and due process clauses of the state Constitution.

It also asks a judge to order the state Department of Revenue to extend the filing deadline while it devises a better way to make sure needy families get paid.

A team of attorneys filed the suit on behalf of the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, Legal Aid of North Carolina along with Parker and two other low-income N.C. families. It names the state Revenue Department and Revenue Secretary Ronald Penny as defendants.

The lawsuit surfaces with some urgency. The federal COVID-19 relief money being used for the family grants must be spent on costs incurred before Dec. 30.