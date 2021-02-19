N.C. man indicted on threatening to kill President Joe Biden and other federal officials

A Gastonia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of threatening to kill President Joe Biden, stemming from a rash of angry and erratic phone calls he allegedly made to the White House and Secret Service.

David Kyle Reeves, 27, now faces four charges. The most serious: making a threat against the president of the United States, which carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He is also charged with two counts of interstate communications with intent to injure, which have a maximum combined punishment of 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine; and with influencing a federal official by threat, which comes with up to 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte said Thursday that a court hearing on the new charges included in Reeves' indictment has not been scheduled. Reeves remained in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 5 arrest.

As the Observer previously reported, Reeves made a series of phone calls to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 in which he threatened to kill the president and other federal officials, court documents claim.