N.C. man posed with Ike inside the U.S. Capitol. Then his family turned him into the feds.

Federal authorities had help identifying the pony-tailed man wearing a "Keep America Great" sweatshirt who popped up in numerous photographs inside the U.S. Capitol.

Grayson Sherrill's family turned him in.

The Cherryville man becomes the latest North Carolinian accused of taking part in the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A newly unsealed complaint charges Sherrill with three felonies: knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area; and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Sherrill made his initial appearance in federal court in Charlotte on Monday. He was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler to report to U.S. District Court in Washington, which is prosecuting the cases tied to the Capitol violence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Five deaths have been linked to the efforts by supporters of former President Donald Trump to disrupt the certification of Trump's electoral loss to Joe Biden. The riots left some 140 police officers injured and did millions of dollars in damages to one of the country's most iconic government buildings.