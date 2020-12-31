N.C. prison ravaged by COVID-19 loses its two top leaders in less than two weeks

At 57, Julian Priest had much to look forward to. The Marine Corps veteran loved to travel, watch NASCAR races and root for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Above all, he loved to spend time with family, his son, Jeremiah, said. He had plenty to talk about with his wife, who works as a top official at another N.C. prison. He had three children and four grandchildren, but he couldn't visit with them as much as he would like this year because he didn't want to run the risk of spreading the coronavirus, his son said.

"He always put other people first," Jeremiah Priest said.

After nearly three decades with the state prison system, Julian Priest was looking forward to retiring in 2021, his son said.

But the pandemic dashed those plans.

On Dec. 22, he tested positive for COVID-19, his son said. The next day, suffering from a fever, chills and breathing problems, he was hospitalized. And the day after that, he died.

"He went downhill very fast," his son said.

Jeremiah Priest said the family isn't sure how his father caught the virus, but "we assume something happened at the prison."