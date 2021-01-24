N.C. prisons to expand quarantine program, despite concerns about conditions, legality

Still, Mance said the organization supports DPS efforts to expand housing options for released inmates.

"We're not aiming with this letter to shut down this hotel as a place where people can go stay and have a roof over their head during a pandemic," he said. "This is an important moment in this program — because they're going to be opening up other motels, and we've identified some real issues with the one they've already got. We want to make sure that these oversights don't repeat themselves."

When reached by the N&O by email, Reece said while he is concerned about the complaints, he has no issue with the program's expansion — providing the new location "is free from the sorts of problems with living conditions that have been raised (in Durham)," and "DPS can ensure that residents are free to leave after their 14 day quarantine period."

He added that the program's intended purpose "seems like a worthy goal."

"I've been told that the vast majority of people who have gone through the pilot program have been successfully placed in permanent housing in their home counties at the end of their 14 day quarantine period," he said. "Based on the possible alternatives, those seem like positive outcomes."