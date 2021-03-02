N.C. trooper put man in chokehold and said, 'This is how they taught me,' lawsuit says

"What's that in your right hand?" the trooper asked.

"It's my car keys," Jerry Baxter said.

"No, it's a weapon," Neal said, according to the lawsuit.

The confrontation quickly escalated. Baxter, according to the lawsuit, said he wanted to call his attorney, but the troopers stopped him. When he tried to walk to his house, they surrounded him.

Without warning, according to the lawsuit, Black punched his right index finger inside Baxter's mouth, drawing blood from his lip and tongue.

Baxter told him that if he did it again, he'd bite the finger off.

When Baxter told the troopers to leave his property if they didn't have a search warrant, Lee keyed Baxter's car, according to the lawsuit. A photo of the damage is included with the filed complaint.

Baxter, according to the complaint, then told his wife to go to the house and call the FBI. He saw Neal give a thumbs-down gesture to the other troopers.

Several of the officers then took Baxter to the ground. Black applied a chokehold. "This is how they taught me in school," the trooper told him, according to the lawsuit.