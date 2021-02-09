NC inmate's death leaves family with questions: Why did he have black eyes and bruises?

Autry had two grown daughters, both in their early 20s. Before going to prison, he'd lived in the town of Kenly, about 45 miles east of Raleigh. But he'd been planning to move to Charlotte once he was released so that he could live with his fiancee.

Before he went to prison, he'd been working for a company that did heating and air conditioning repair work. He liked to make people laugh, and he spent much of his free time outdoors, fishing and riding his four-wheeler, family members said.

"He got along with pretty much everybody," his mother said. "He was not a person who liked to cause problems or anything like that."

Another woman said her fiance, who was also in the same cell block as Autry, reported that Autry appeared to be "walking OK" and that he didn't appear to be bruised or cut when he was escorted out of his cell block before his death.

But after Autry was taken into the intake room, "he never came out," Kanella Quattlebaum said.

"I know they're inmates," she said, "but at the end of the day, they're still humans."

Autry's father said he has begun talking to a lawyer to explore a possible lawsuit. If anyone was at fault, he said, he'd like to see them punished. And he'd like to help protect others.

"If it happened to him," he asked, "what will happen to somebody else?"