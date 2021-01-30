N.C. political worker pleads not guilty to charges

RALEIGH — A political operative accused by North Carolina authorities of orchestrating an absentee ballot fraud operation in a 2018 congressional election pleaded not guilty Friday to separate federal charges.

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. of Bladenboro has been indicted on four counts of hiding from the Social Security Administration more than $100,000 in income for work performed for candidates during the 2018 election. Hiding the income allowed him to receive additional Social Security benefits to which he was not entitled.

The plea comes nearly 10 months after a federal grand jury issued the charges. Friday's arraignment before U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in Raleigh had been delayed several times, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plea sets the stage for a jury trial, but Judge Boyle did not immediately offer a trial date.

Dowless declined to comment after the brief hearing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was at the center of a state elections and criminal investigation probe into illegal ballot harvesting in the 9th Congressional District campaign. Dowless and others were indicted in state court in 2019. The 2018 congressional election in the south-central district was ultimately rerun.