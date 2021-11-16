New treatment court gives NC veterans a second chance

The discharge was honorable, but it prevented him from re-enlisting, a blow for a man who speaks with reverence when he talks about the Marine Corps.

Parris was discharged less than a year before the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy was lifted. In the years after his discharge, Parris turned to drugs and alcohol to deal with problems in his personal life.

“In my head, government didn’t want me because of who I was,” Parris said. “Why would anybody else? And that was a struggle for me. I mean, it ate at me for a long time.”

In the Veterans Treatment Court, Parris has been able to regain his sense of self. “I was talking to my mom yesterday, and she said she finally had her son back, which broke my heart,” Parris said. “I’m just glad I can be the person I know I am again.”

Brotherhood of ‘knuckleheads’

Tommy Todd was the second person to receive a certificate from Aycock signifying completion of the first phase.

Like Parris, Todd, 47, is a Marine veteran. He found his way into the treatment program because of some bad decisions he attributed to his drinking problem. On the day he formally graduated to phase two, he was 98 days sober.