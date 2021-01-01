Newby sworn in as chief justice of N.C. Supreme Court

RALEIGH — Paul Newby was sworn in shortly after midnight Friday to become the 30th chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

Superior Court Judge Andrew Heath administered the oath of office in the Newbys' home, the Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release.

Newby, an Asheboro native who attended Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, held the senior associate justice position on the Supreme Court before being elected in November to the top judicial post in the state. He was first elected to the Supreme Court in 2004.

A formal ceremonial investiture is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. It can be viewed from the Supreme Court’s YouTube page.

“It is truly a sacred honor and privilege to serve as the 30th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina,” Newby said in a prepared statement. “Today, I took a solemn oath before God and the people of this great state to uphold the constitution and laws of this land, so that justice will be administered fairly without prejudice for all North Carolinians.”