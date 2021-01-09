Over 300 people got shot in Durham in 2020. Here is what the city might do about it.

The Bull City United staff try to resolve conflicts between people who may be at risk of retaliating with violence. Most members, such as current supervisor David Johnson, have been convicted of past crimes and now use their street credibility to spread a message of hope.

They also point people to jobs, education and social services.

Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton, who has unsuccessfully advocated for hiring more police officers and trying gunshot surveillance technology, is excited the city may take action on surging gun violence.

"If we don't get a handle on this problem, this problem will eclipse the prevailing narrative of Durham as an emergent city on the rise," he said.

Community members want more

If the city stations Bull City United at Oxford Manor, Ferrell would like a community member from the complex to be part of it, she said.

She also would want the group to help residents with their mental health. Some have disabilities, drug addictions, and need some kind of counseling or coaching, she said.

"Once you assess these people to see what they would really, truly need, that violence is going to calm down," she said.