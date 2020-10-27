Raleigh pastor accused of urinating on airline passenger

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chalmers initially denied that accusation, saying "I didn't do it," according to the report.

When the officer asked Chalmers what he didn't do, Chalmers said, "Whatever it is she is accusing me of, I didn't do it."

Chalmers later told the officer that, "I'm a pastor, and that is out of my character and I didn't do it," the report said.

Chalmers then asked officer if there was any evidence that he urinated on Beverly, and the officer told Chalmers that Beverly's clothing was covered in urine and her seat wet, the report said.

The officer also wrote in the report that he saw a wet spot in the groin area of Chalmers' shorts.

Chalmers denied that he had been drinking, but the officer told him that he smelled of alcohol and his eyes was bloodshot, the report said. Chalmers admitted that he had taken medication, the report said. It also says Chalmers later told an officer he had a few drinks.

As officers escorted Chalmers off the aircraft, he told the plane's captain that he intended to sue Delta Airlines for defamation of character for its treatment of him, the report said.