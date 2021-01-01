She got hit by a foul ball at a Durham Bulls game. Does she have a court case?

As part of her appeal, Angelina, represented by a guardian ad litem, argued that the rule is archaic and dates to a time when baseball held greater sway over American culture.

Challenges to the 'Baseball rule'

Foul-ball lawsuits are common.

In April, a 28-year-old woman sued the Chicago Cubs after being knocked unconscious at Wrigley Field, USA Today reported.

The Baseball Rule has long blocked such suits from succeeding, shielding teams from liability. But in February, the Los Angeles Times reported, a California appeals court made a rare ruling in favor of a 12-year-old hit in the face, arguing she should be able to make her case despite a lower court's tossing it out.

But a three-judge panel in Raleigh ruled against the reasoning in Angelina's case.

For one, she had attended baseball games before and watched more on television, and she had played softball for several years.

"We hold that ... plaintiff, like 'anyone familiar with the game' ... had sufficient knowledge of the sport to comprehend the danger of balls fouled into the stands even if she had never witnessed such an event herself," the court wrote.