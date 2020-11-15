State suspends alcohol permit of Gastonia bar after 6 shot, including 2 off-duty cops

GASTONIA — The alcohol permit of a Gastonia nightclub has been suspended while the state Alcohol Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting of a half dozen people at the site Thursday night.

Among the six wounded were two off-duty Gastonia Police officers, who were shot in the parking lot of Remedies nightclub on Union Road, state officials said. All the victims had non-life threatening injuries, according to a the release.

Investigators say the shooting began around 11 p.m. and witnesses say chaos followed, with patrons scrambling to hide from the bullets.

"The shooting occurred after multiple fights broke out on the patio and the officers attempted to intervene. Several patrons returned to their vehicles, retrieved handguns, and fired into the crowd," Alcohol Law Enforcement Division officials said in a press release.

"This violent event was not the first to occur at Remedies since the business first obtained ABC permits in 2017. There have been numerous shootings, and ALE has submitted violation reports to the ABC Commission for drug use by patrons, an employee soliciting patrons for drug sales, gambling machines, failure to supervise, and other administrative violations."