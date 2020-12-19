'This seems at best neglectful.' How a once-healthy N.C. prison became a COVID-19 hotspot.

Bull said about 500 tests were done this month inside the prison — most of them in Unit 1, where the outbreak occurred. Many inmates in Unit One were tested multiple times, Bull said, and more inmates in other units will be tested if circumstances dictate it.

"Anyone who has symptoms, we pull them aside for quarantine and for testing," Bull said. "We don't want this virus to spread. We want to contain it as soon as possible."

Prison outbreaks are widespread

Michele Perry, who has a friend at Nash, said she's been told that one inmate who had tested positive was allowed to remain unmasked in a block with uninfected inmates for several hours. She said she has also heard that some staff members at Nash often did not wear masks inside the prison.

"I understand the prison system is understaffed," said Perry, who previously worked for a nonprofit that offered counseling to women in prison. "But this seems at best neglectful."

Many of the inmates at Nash work in two on-site plants: one that does much of the document and publication printing for state government agencies, and another that manufactures eyeglasses for prisoners and Medicaid patients.