Unsung hero: As a pioneering attorney and judge, Elreta Alexander-Ralston left indelible mark on civil rights, criminal justice reform

"Her strategy was if you helped the wealthy white kids then you could help the Black kids in the community, because nothing could be said about it if you were feeding them all out of the same spoon," attorney and former District Court Judge Joe Williams, a protege, told the News & Record in 2018.

The tactic was a forerunner to deferred and alternative sentencing programs.

Summey was among the speakers at Columbia Law School's virtual event in January to celebrate Alexander-Ralston's achievements and influence. She talked about the judge's unique method of what she calls "performance activism" to prove a point or start a discussion.

"Earlier in her career, she would make a performance out of highlighting the hypocrisy of segregation," Summey said. "Very brazenly in front of white male attorneys and judges she would say, 'I'm going to see this difference between white water and Black water.'"

She said hopes that other writers will add to the nuance and perspective of telling the judge's story.