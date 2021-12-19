Unsung hero: As a pioneering attorney and judge, Elreta Alexander-Ralston left indelible mark on civil rights, criminal justice reform

GREENSBORO — Former attorney and District Court Judge Elreta Alexander-Ralston was known for the sheer force of her personality and style.
Outspoken. Flamboyant. Fierce. Unforgettable. Bold. She had an air of authority about her that left no doubt who was in charge.
And oh the stories, said historian and UNCG fellow Virginia Summey, the author of a new biography of the history-making judge.
"I can't imagine I will have as much fun on another book," Summey said.
Summey was watching an oral-history interview with Alexander-Ralston when she heard the judge say she hired legendary attorney F. Lee Bailey to defend her over a judicial complaint.
"She would say something in her oral history and I could say, that could not be true," Summey said. "But it was."
With Bailey, it was the drama of her driving to Massachusetts and showing up at his front door, Summey said.
"I called him right before he died and he was like, 'Oh yeah, Elreta...," Summey said, of the story he would go on to tell about her hiring him.
"The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism within the Courts" is available through pre-order from the University of Georgia Press and includes her years at Dudley High School and N.C. A&T. Alexander-Ralston, who was twice-divorced, built her legal reputation as Elreta Alexander.
Alexander-Ralston died in 1998 and is remembered for an unusual career pioneering legal reform among an impressive list of firsts, including the first Black woman in the nation to sit on the bench who was elected by voters.
Courtroom 2A in the Guilford County Courthouse — where her portrait hangs — is named in her honor.
"She was outstanding legal mind but she was an outstanding person as well," said James Lawson, whom she considered a godson later in life and who founded The Judge Elreta M. Alexander Foundation.
Summey, a faculty fellow in the Lloyd International Honors College at UNCG, writes that the judge was integral to the civil rights movement in North Carolina as she, and women like her, worked to change discriminatory laws while opening professional doors for other minority women.
The book, which she hopes will be used in classrooms, delves into the horrors of Jim Crow law but also domestic violence in her home and grappling with her son's mental health issues.
"She was such a good compartmentalizer," Summey said. "She just kept going."
"Discovering the force of Elreta"
Summey, a North Carolina native, was working on a master's degree in history at the University of Montana in 2010 when she got an assignment to write about pioneering women in her "Writing Women's Lives" class, and wanted to focus on someone from back home.
She came across Judge Elreta Alexander-Ralston while browsing the website for the North Carolina Museum of History.
"And then I kept going," Summey said.
A child prodigy who graduated Dudley High School at 15 and N.C. A&T at 18, Alexander-Ralston is considered an unsung national hero by Columbia Law School, where as a part of the Class of 1945 she was the first Black female graduate.
Sitting high on the bench, Judge "A" as she was known, often peered down over her reading glasses and sent tremors through the courtroom.
"Speak now, darlin', because the truth will set you free," she often cajoled.
Or sometimes demanded.
Also known for her fabulous furs and the click of her heels down the courthouse corridor, she was alternately revered and feared.
The preacher's daughter would become the first Black woman to practice law in North Carolina and the first Black woman to argue a case before the N.C. Supreme Court.
She sued the city of Greensboro in 1950 over Black residents not being able to use the public golf course. The city wouldn't integrate the course, but opened another golf course for minorities.
Alexander-Ralton eventually formed a law firm with three white attorneys, Ed Alston and brothers Gerald and Jim Pell — the first integrated firm in the South.
That caught the attention of many, including the editors of Time magazine. They wanted her to be on the cover. She turned them down, saying she didn't create the firm for the notoriety.
"She said that was not our purpose. It was to form a successful law firm," Gerald Pell recalled earlier this year.
Alexander-Ralston had a reputation for her legal acumen, sometimes wrapped biting commentary in jokes.
"She had the makings of an icon early in her career," Summey said.
She took on notable cases, including an interracial rape trial in Guilford County in 1964 where she uncovered how race was being used in the jury process.
According to an essay in the Elon Law Review by former state Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson — the first black woman to serve on the state's highest court in 2006 — the case was significant to Alexander-Ralston's legal pursuits. Alexander-Ralston lost the case, but Timmons-Goodson noted that it helped launch the Jury Commission in North Carolina for the purpose of ensuring fair jury selection.
"I think that's about when I started thinking about becoming a judge," Alexander-Ralston said years later. "They were convicted, but it was like a kangaroo court. The judge called them 'niggers.'
"We didn't have a chance."
"Not the last word"
As a District Court judge, Alexander-Ralston invented something that was unofficially called "Judgment Day," which did not exist in the law. She called it 'prayer for verdict' continued.
She essentially gave certain defendants a second chance — if they took it.
Alexander-Ralston recognized that an inordinate number of Black children were being brought to the courthouse and charged with petty crimes and getting convicted. She reasoned that giving youthful offenders a chance to mend their ways meant they wouldn't be saddled for life with a criminal record. She started with a white Eagle Scout, who on a dare stole something from a store. She gave him a list of things to do to avoid possible jail time.
"Her strategy was if you helped the wealthy white kids then you could help the Black kids in the community, because nothing could be said about it if you were feeding them all out of the same spoon," attorney and former District Court Judge Joe Williams, a protege, told the News & Record in 2018.
The tactic was a forerunner to deferred and alternative sentencing programs.
Summey was among the speakers at Columbia Law School's virtual event in January to celebrate Alexander-Ralston's achievements and influence. She talked about the judge's unique method of what she calls "performance activism" to prove a point or start a discussion.
"Earlier in her career, she would make a performance out of highlighting the hypocrisy of segregation," Summey said. "Very brazenly in front of white male attorneys and judges she would say, 'I'm going to see this difference between white water and Black water.'"
She said hopes that other writers will add to the nuance and perspective of telling the judge's story.
"As a white woman writing about a black woman, I hope this is just an introduction to Judge A," Summey said. "I think this is a story that needs to be told from other perspectives. I hope this is not the last word on her."
Summey's next book will focus more on Salisbury and the practice during slavery of leasing slaves — the state of North Carolina and the railroads were the biggest clients, she said.
And she already knows that her book on Alexander-Ralston will be part of the curriculum in one college classroom next year — the very one that helped her discover Alexander-Ralson.
She's already scheduled to talk to the students in October, 2022.
