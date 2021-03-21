Vandals spark outcry after defacing Cape Hatteras Lighthouse original bronze door

Vandals sparked a social media outcry after carving into the original bronze door of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on the Outer Banks.

"Multiple people" may have witnessed the vandals carving "letters and other shapes" into the cherished piece, Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials posted on social media with photos of the damage.

"A recent report of multiple people at the bronze door for an unusually long time has been received," according to the post. "Additional details are not available at this time."

Investigators don't know when the door was vandalized, only that it happened recently, Michael Barber, spokesman for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, told The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

The lighthouse was completed in 1870.

In June 2018, someone defaced the door by carving in the initials "SEF0," The News & Observer reported at the time.

The bronze door "opens up to the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States," rangers posted after the 2018 vandalism, saying the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is "loved by visitors from all over the world."

Last fall, the 1823 Ocracoke Light Station, the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina, was vandalized twice.