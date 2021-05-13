Crunch time: As deadline nears, N.C. General Assembly votes on flurry of bills

The two chambers considered more than 90 pieces of legislation combined on their respective floors Tuesday, when the House met well into the evening. But House Speaker Tim Moore noted late Wednesday that the midnight or early-morning sessions of past crossover weeks were avoided.

Committees had been meeting at full throttle over the past couple of weeks, as lawmakers seeking to advance their ideas or those of lobbyists or constituents sought to get them over their first major legislative hurdles. Many approved bills received little or no floor debate. Many also passed by overwhelming margins, such as a House measure that would bar local governments and state agencies from paying ransom to hackers — a current issue in light of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

Crossover week “is organized, but like any deliberative body, especially in a representative democracy, it's organized chaos," said state Rep. Billy Richardson, a Cumberland County Democrat who first came to the House in the 1990s. After the deadline, he added, “we have to be very careful and really vet the bills that have come over to make sure that there’s not unintended consequences in their passage.”