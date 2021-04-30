 Skip to main content
Curfew put in place to curb potential violence in Elizabeth City will be eased
Curfew put in place to curb potential violence in Elizabeth City will be eased

Curfew pushed later after protests over Black man's shooting

Celeste Taylor chants as she leads demonstrators on Halstead Avenue in Elizabeth City on Thursday.

 Robert Willett,

News & Observer via The Associated Press

ELIZABETH CITY — Officials for this small town that was rocked last week by the police shooting of a Black man said Friday that a curfew put in place will be lessened.

Officials had instituted the curfew over fears that violence would erupt in the streets following the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. That hasn’t happened, but the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain controversial.

Protesters have been demanding justice and transparency, including the release of footage from officer-worn cameras, after Brown was shot by deputies serving drug-related warrants.

Elizabeth City officials said that starting Friday night, the curfew will run from midnight until 6 a.m. On previous nights, the curfew had taken effect at 8 p.m.

Protests have been generally peaceful, but some have been arrested after they remained on the streets after the curfew went into effect.

A protest Thursday had largely dwindled by 10:45 p.m., but at least two people were arrested.

A local television station was also among multiple media outlets that said staff members covering the protest were threatened with arrest despite city and county leaders saying journalists doing their jobs were exempt from the curfew.

