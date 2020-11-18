Davidson County woman is one of 450 area participants in Pfizer vaccine study

"I read everything I could and talked to everyone," she said. "I read and researched comments from other people who were already part of the trial. This vaccine is not completely new. They started working on it when we had the first SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) caused by coronavirus several years ago. Then it went away, so they shelved the research. This vaccine is that vaccine with additions to fight this second round of SARS."

After all her research, Richard decided to become a volunteer test subject in the trial. Since COVID-19 began, she has been afraid of bringing home the virus from work to her family. Both of her children are higher risk for getting the virus and its side effects. Her son, Zach, was born premature and very sick after birth. Her daughter, Maggie, was born with a heart defect.

Richard's husband, Jason, also works in an industry that would not allow his job to be done remotely. She worries about him, as well. She added her parents are in their 80s and have had to greatly alter their lifestyle during the pandemic, opting to stay at home to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.