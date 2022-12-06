Days. That's how long Moore County power outages could last after crippling attacks.

CARTHAGE — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in Moore County, where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.

Across the area southwest of Raleigh on Monday, businesses handed out free food or coffee. Shops without internet conducted transactions in cash. One local economic official described the area known for its golf courses and local pottery as “eerily quiet” at a time of year when businesses are normally full of tourists and holiday shoppers.

County schools were closed.

Many restaurants displayed “CLOSED” signs in windows.

Traffic lights were out throughout the county. A consistent hum of honks could be heard as people signaled to each other when they should go.

Kalai and Christine Balutski of Pinebluff sat under a heater Monday morning drinking warm beverages at the Red’s Corner food truck lot in Southern Pines. The couple has been without power since 7 p.m. Saturday and said they have been driving to restaurants in the next county over to eat warm meals and watch football while they wait for updates.

“We got two dogs at home, so we can’t just up and leave,” Kalai said.

Bundled in a beanie, boots and a Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, Christine said she has been struggling to get work done for her remote IT job without electricity at home.

Meanwhile, federal, state and local authorities were undertaking a massive investigation of what’s being described as a serious attack on critical infrastructure. Utility officials said it could take until Thursday to restore all power.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that authorities have not determined a motivation. He said someone pulled up, breached the substation gates and opened fire.

“It wasn’t random,” he said.

Roughly 35,000 electric customers in the county of 100,000 were without power Monday — down by several thousand from the peak of the outages — as temperatures dropped below freezing.

About 20 people spent the night at an emergency shelter at the Moore County Sports Complex. Phil Harris, the executive director of the local American Red Cross chapter, said plenty more have stopped by for food, warmth or to charge their devices.

“If you’ve got no power, you probably don’t have any heat, so with winter weather coming in, it’s a nice place to stay,” Harris said.

Jeff Brooks, a Duke Energy spokesman, said that multiple pieces of equipment were damaged and will have to be replaced. He said while the company is trying to restore power as quickly as possible, he braced customers for the potential of outages lasting days.

“We are looking at a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment,” Brooks said.

Andrew Wilkins, a conservation advocate who grew up in Moore County, was driving Saturday night from Washington to his parents’ small farm in Whispering Pines when he noticed the street lights were out in Carthage. He arrived to a “pitch black street” and little information about the cause of the blackout — or scope.

“When the power was cut, the flow of information was cut, too,” Wilkins said.

He spent the weekend helping his parents link a generator to their well for fresh drinking water and preparing them for cold nights without heat.

“Their home, like many rural homes, relies on a well for fresh, clean water, and it’s powered by electricity,” Wilkins said. “People are going to really feel the pinch from this as it goes on.”