'Deadly situation': Oak Island kayakers were sinking in mud as tide rose

OAK ISLAND — A “deadly situation” played out Sunday on the North Carolina coast when a trio of kayakers found themselves sinking in a seemingly bottomless pit of mud as the tide rose around Oak Island.

Two of the three were trapped chest deep when Oak Island Water Rescue arrived by hovercraft, according to the agency.

The incident happened in a marshy area along the Intracoastal Waterway, officials said.

“Just after 3 p.m., (rescuers) were dispatched for three to four persons who were kayaking and now out of their kayaks and stuck in the mud/marsh,” officials reported. “Reports ... were that one person may be under the mud and others were calling for help.”

Multiple agencies responded, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Oak Island Fire Department.

A hovercraft from Oak Island Water Rescue was guided to the site by a drone and confirmed three people were stranded, with “two being stuck in the mud chest high.”

The hovercraft first “extricated” the two kayakers stuck in the mud, and took them to Brunswick County emergency responders waiting at a boat ramp. The team then returned and picked up the third kayaker, officials said.