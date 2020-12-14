'Death in the family': Dogs attack, kill NC woman's pet

WILSON — In her home entryway, Elsie Smith has a shrine to her little Maltese companion, Marty.

The 12-year-old pooch was killed by a roaming pack of dogs Dec. 3 in her Newton Park neighborhood.

On top of Marty's ashes is a plaster of Paris paw print and a picture of Marty, smiling and obedient. Surrounding them are Marty's favorite stuffed bones and balls.

"He wasn't but 5½ pounds," Smith said. "We were buddies. I was his mama, and he was my baby. I just can't get over it. I lost my husband seven years ago in December. I lost my dog of 12 years in December. December has not been a good month for me."

'Like a rag toy'

Smith decided to take some bottles and cans out to her recycle bin on the afternoon of Dec. 3.

"I told Marty, 'Come on, let's go out and go pee pee,'" Smith recalled.

When they got outside, Smith went left, and Marty, unleashed, went right.

"He went that way because I put some pine straw over on that side of the yard," Smith said. "So I went around this way to put the cans in the recycling can. It wasn't five minutes, all of it put together."