'Death in the family': Dogs attack, kill NC woman's pet

WILSON — In her home entryway, Elsie Smith has a shrine to her little Maltese companion, Marty.
The 12-year-old pooch was killed by a roaming pack of dogs Dec. 3 in her Newton Park neighborhood.
On top of Marty's ashes is a plaster of Paris paw print and a picture of Marty, smiling and obedient. Surrounding them are Marty's favorite stuffed bones and balls.
"He wasn't but 5½ pounds," Smith said. "We were buddies. I was his mama, and he was my baby. I just can't get over it. I lost my husband seven years ago in December. I lost my dog of 12 years in December. December has not been a good month for me."
'Like a rag toy'
Smith decided to take some bottles and cans out to her recycle bin on the afternoon of Dec. 3.
"I told Marty, 'Come on, let's go out and go pee pee,'" Smith recalled.
When they got outside, Smith went left, and Marty, unleashed, went right.
"He went that way because I put some pine straw over on that side of the yard," Smith said. "So I went around this way to put the cans in the recycling can. It wasn't five minutes, all of it put together."
"When I went to the side of the house by the chimney, I saw these three dogs," she continued. "I said, 'Oh my goodness' Then I hollered 'Marty!'"
The 81-year-old rushed to see what had happened.
"I looked, and they had something in the mouth. It looked like a rag toy," Smith said. "When they took off and ran, I saw Marty's little sweater. I lost it. I knew they had him."
Smith had bought Marty's little blue sweater for the coming winter.
"I thought, 'Oh my God.' I could tell he was dead because of the way he was flopping. If he wasn't dead, he was next to it," Smith said. "They were running like they were happy, and then they took off."
Smith called 911 and got in her car to try to find the pack of dogs.
"I saw a lady coming out of her house and I asked her, 'Have you seen a pack of dogs coming this way?'" Smith said.
The lady pointed her to a field where Marty's lifeless body had been dropped.
A neighbor wrapped the dog up and put him on Smith's back seat.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office sent four animal enforcement trucks to the scene within 15 minutes, Smith said, and after a short search, they found the pack of dogs.
Ongoing issue
Animal enforcement officers J.A. Averette, Angela Coleman and Rodney Harper charged Willie Joel Turnage, 52, of Wilson, with six counts of allowing dogs to run at large, according to Chief of Staff Wanda Mills Samuel of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
In the citation from that day, Averette wrote that at 4:30 p.m., Turnage had "six dogs running at large off owner's property and killed another dog."
Averette further wrote that this was an "ongoing issue."
"We get several calls a month on these dogs," Averette said. "This date, the dogs were running as a pack."
"Mr. Turnage has been warned several times and cited once before," Averette wrote. "Dogs dug out of a pen and under a fence to get loose."
Samuel said Turnage was charged for each dog that wasn't secured on its property.
"The report did state that Mrs. Smith saw three dogs; even if the remaining dogs did not actively participate in the attack, they were still running at large, and that's the reason he was charged criminally with six counts each," Samuel said.
Samuel said all six were medium-sized, mixed-breed dogs.
Turnage was charged for a leash law violation in August 2019, Samuel said.
"This is the first report of an animal attack involving these dogs," she said.
Samuel said the dogs are currently with their owner.
Turnage is scheduled to appear in Wilson County District Court on Feb. 1.
Wilson County ordinances state that it's unlawful for a dog "to run at large off the premises of its owner." A dog can be determined to be a vicious dog or a dangerous dog if the dog "killed or inflicted serious injury upon a domestic animal when not on the owner's real property."
Vicious or dangerous animals must be kept in a secure building or enclosure or muzzled or under restraint by a leash held by hand of a competent person and under control at all times.
Each animal control ordinance violation is a Class 3 misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of a $500 fine.
Death in the family
It was painful for Smith when she lost her husband seven years ago and when she lost her 13-year-son. The pain from Marty's loss is similar, Smith said.
"I'm not comparing him to my husband and my young one, but this is the worst pain I've had for a long time. It's heartbreaking," Smith said. "I am not going to put my Christmas lights up this year. It's like a death in the family. Everybody loved him. There's hasn't been anybody here except for me and Marty for the past seven years. He slept with me. He would eat with me."
Smith said she won't be getting another dog "because nobody could take his place."
Smith thinks about the other dogs' owner.
"I hate it for the dogs. They killed my dog. I want them put down," Smith said. "They have done their damage. There is no reason to wait around for them to do something else. Next time, it could be somebody's baby."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!