Debris from Raleigh homeless camp grows. So, too, are calls for its removal.

Green said anywhere from five and 10 people live there at any point. It's secluded enough to offer privacy but within walking distance of a bus stop, food stores and busy intersections at the 540 interchange and around Triangle Town Center and several other shopping centers. Scattered around the camp are dozens of shopping carts from Aldi, Walgreens, Hobby Lobby and Target.

John Peyton, who has a friend living in the 540 camp and has spent time there, points out that there are others all around the interchange, down in the woods behind the strip malls and hotels. Some of the encampments are occupied; others abandoned. As people get arrested, die or leave, their stuff doesn't go with them, and it accumulates, he said.

Peyton says the residents would clean up the debris if the city, county or NCDOT would provide a place to put it.

"I wish they would just drop a Dumpster there," he said. "They don't want the trash. It gets so overwhelming."

Green, from Triangle Family Services, agrees.

"This is their home," she said. "They know that the trash is on the city's radar so they are willing to clean it up. They just need the resources to do that."

Green worries that the camp's visibility will end with it being demolished.