Decisions, decisions: Who is Cooper appointing to empty Cabinet posts?

Retired Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin was the commander of Camp Lejeune, the North Carolina base that is also the Marine Corps' largest, from 2006 to 2008. He later served as a top NATO official before retiring in 2013.

"After a career at the highest levels of the United States Marine Corps, Walter Gaskin understands well the challenges and opportunities faced by active duty military personnel, veterans and their families and he shares my belief that North Carolina should be the most veteran- and military-friendly state in the nation," Cooper said in a press release.

Gaskin, who grew up in Savannah, Ga., was one of only four Black men to ever rise as high in the ranks of the Marines as he did, his hometown news station WTOC reported when he became a three-star general in 2010.

"Although I retired from active duty in 2013, my commitment to providing the opportunities, resources and care owed to our military members and veterans has never ceased," Gaskin said in the press release from Cooper's office. "I look forward to working with Governor Cooper and his team as we continue this critical work."

At Cultural Resources, Cooper nominated D. Reid Wilson, a top deputy, to take over for departing agency head Susi Hamilton.