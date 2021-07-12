'Deja vu': For some at UNC, Hannah-Jones controversy is nothing new

Bryant, who attended the school in the early 1970s, was often the only Black person in her classes. She later served on the UNC Board of Trustees from 1991 to 1999 and the systemwide Board of Governors from 1999 to 2003, putting her in a unique position of having once been both a student activist and system official.

During the fight for the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in the 1990s, Bryant was one of two Black members on UNC's Board of Trustees. Students played a large role in persuading the university to establish a freestanding center, waging years of protests and a sit-in at the chancellor's office that ended in 16 arrests.

UNC has had a reputation that attracts "justice seekers," which can lead to frustration, Bryant said.

"When you bump up against the glass ceiling or the cement wall against justice and equity, then it becomes very disappointing. People get angry about it," she said. "It doesn't have to be that way."

Roger Perry, who chaired the Board of Trustees from 2007-09, said students and faculty can wield great impact when advocating for racial equity at the university.

"Carolina has always been a melting pot, and it's always been stirred considering the issues of the times," Perry said.