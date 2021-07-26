'Delta is a game-changer': With variant here, N.C. is far from normal

RALEIGH — The roll out of coronavirus vaccines last winter helped empty COVID-19 wards and intensive care units at hospitals across North Carolina as the number of patients dropped from nearly 4,000 in January to a few hundred in June.
Now, the more contagious delta variant preys on people who have not gotten vaccinated reminding the state, and country, that the pandemic is still with us.
Late last week, 817 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 — a number that has doubled since early July and is the most since mid-May.
About 94% of new COVID-19 cases are among people who have not been vaccinated, according to state health officials. And a growing number are among people who have contracted the delta variant of the virus, which spreads more easily than other versions.
"Delta has swamped all of the other types of COVID at this point," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health.
Of the coronavirus samples recently tested at Duke Health hospitals, 82% were the delta variant, according to Dr. Adia Ross, chief medical officer at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham.
And of the coronavirus samples recently collected and analyzed by UNC hospitals, 90% were the delta variant.
When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its masking guidelines back in May — and North Carolina quickly followed suit — coronavirus case numbers were trending downward, and there was still hope the state would reach the desired 70% vaccination goal and that life would soon return to normal.
But vaccine hesitancy has plagued North Carolina — about 56% of residents have been fully vaccinated as of July — and the delta variant is circulating. And now, just as we were starting to let our guards down a bit, hospitalizations and case numbers are once again on the rise.
The CDC says vaccinated people don't need to mask, and North Carolina's amended mask mandate — which only requires masks in schools and prisons, on public transit and in childcare and health care settings — expires at the end of this month.
There are those that wonder if the mandate should be extended.
Some North Carolina businesses are still asking unvaccinated people to wear masks, but most businesses have now abandoned any sort of requirements at all.
"We are now entering a challenging time," said Dr. David Alain Wohl, an expert on infectious diseases at UNC-CH. "People have pandemic fatigue and have also had a taste of life without the more rigorous infection prevention measures. Then, delta comes along and cases, hospitalizations and even deaths are climbing again.
"Delta is a game-changer. It is much more catchy, and data indicate that even fully vaccinated people can become infected with the virus, possibly shedding it for a time before beating it back."
The people with COVID-19 ending up in hospitals are different from earlier patients in another important way: They're younger.
"When we look at the ICU for COVID-19, we're taking about people in their 30s, 40s and 50s," Wohl said. "I mean, there's hardly a person there who is older. It just really tells you a completely different story than what we saw before. Much younger people are coming into the hospital."
Wohl says that reflects the higher vaccination rate among older people in North Carolina. About 57% of adults 18 and up in North Carolina are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that number jumps to 84% when you look at just those age 65 and older, according to state health officials.
"There's just fewer people in that age group who are vulnerable," Wohl said.
Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting sick with COVID-19. From the beginning, public health officials have noted that the vaccines are 90% to 95% effective, meaning some vaccinated people will get sick.
Ross said the rising hospitalizations are sobering and should temper any sense that the pandemic is over.
"What is hard for folks is that we were celebrating getting vaccinated and so many of us have done that. But there still is work to be done to reach those who are unvaccinated and convince them to get vaccinated," she said. "We're not where we were in January, but we also need to remain vigilant."