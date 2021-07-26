'Delta is a game-changer': With variant here, N.C. is far from normal

"When we look at the ICU for COVID-19, we're taking about people in their 30s, 40s and 50s," Wohl said. "I mean, there's hardly a person there who is older. It just really tells you a completely different story than what we saw before. Much younger people are coming into the hospital."

Wohl says that reflects the higher vaccination rate among older people in North Carolina. About 57% of adults 18 and up in North Carolina are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that number jumps to 84% when you look at just those age 65 and older, according to state health officials.

"There's just fewer people in that age group who are vulnerable," Wohl said.

Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting sick with COVID-19. From the beginning, public health officials have noted that the vaccines are 90% to 95% effective, meaning some vaccinated people will get sick.

Ross said the rising hospitalizations are sobering and should temper any sense that the pandemic is over.

"What is hard for folks is that we were celebrating getting vaccinated and so many of us have done that. But there still is work to be done to reach those who are unvaccinated and convince them to get vaccinated," she said. "We're not where we were in January, but we also need to remain vigilant."