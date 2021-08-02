Delta variant's surge will only 'continue to get worse,' Cone Health doctor says

"Yes, most definitely. So, unfortunately, we are not at the level of immunizations in our community to prevent this huge surge of cases. I don't think it will be as high as we had this past winter. However, it's affecting a very large group of folks — it's affecting folks who are younger.

"I think it has a lot of implications on the economy. You'll be sick for a couple of weeks (and) can't go to work. This is so contagious that most likely everybody in the household will also be positive ...

"I think we'll see a lot ... more cases, a surge in our community, and we've already seen that aspect of it. Our state numbers have climbed very quickly in a very short period of time, and especially within the last two weeks. We're seeing like a 200% increase in cases.

"We're starting to see that increase in the hospital."

Do you have any advice?

"I would say that the days of us feeling OK without a mask is limited. I don't think it's safe to go out and go shopping without a mask, even if you're vaccinated.

"I think we have to kind of learn the lessons that we did last year and be careful again.