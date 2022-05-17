Democrat Don Davis claims victory in 1st Congressional District primary

A crowded field vying to replace retiring Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield is beginning to thin as results roll in for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District primary race — with one candidate already claiming victory.

The district that encompasses the northeastern part of the state is still ranked as competitive, according to the Cook Political Report, although it leans Democratic. Republicans are hoping to turn the consistently Democratic stronghold red for the first time in more than a century following demographic shifts and a redistricting cycle that stretched its political boundaries further east. Once a majority-minority district, voters there are now majority white, the News & Observer reported.

Democrat Don Davis claimed victory early in the evening after leading fellow front-runner Erica Smith in the tally as soon as polls closed. The Republican primary remained close as of about 9 p.m. Tuesday, with Sandy Smith leading opponent Sandy Roberson.

Candidates in each partisan primary must earn at least 30% of the vote to avoid a July 26 runoff and secure their party’s nomination for the November general election.

With about 50% of the district’s precincts reporting so far, Don Davis led Erica Smith by a nearly 2-to-1 margin as of the unofficial tally around 9 p.m.

Claiming victory on Twitter, Davis called the primary win an emotional one.

“I am so thankful that so many of you resonated with my story, and perhaps saw your own experiences in mine,” he tweeted Tuesday night. “If we continue to show up, to be involved and get out the vote like we did today, I know we will win in November.”

The two candidates have remained the front-runners throughout the Democratic primary campaign, where they’ve both cited their experience as state senators representing neighboring districts in the eastern part of the state.

In April, Butterfield threw his endorsement behind Davis, a former Air Force officer and Snow Hill mayor currently serving his sixth term in the N.C. General Assembly.

Erica Smith, meanwhile, has secured more progressive endorsements from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who backed the candidate in April. A former engineer and teacher, Smith served three terms in the state senate and unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for 2020 U.S. Senate. She began the 2022 race vying again for the U.S. Senate primary, but switched to a congressional run following Butterfield’s decision not to seek re-election.

The Democratic primary race has been particularly impacted by national politics and out-of-state spending.

The United Democracy Project, a super PAC linked to the Washington-based pro-Israel AIPAC, has so far poured more than $2.4 million on ads and marketing backing Davis. That’s significantly more than the two candidates have managed to raise on their own — combined, they’ve only tallied $1.4 million through late April, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, meanwhile, prompted Erica Smith to question Davis’ support for abortion rights based on several of his votes as a state senator.

The News & Observer reported that Davis voiced his backing of a congressional effort to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law shortly after news of the leaked opinion broke.

In the eight-way race for the Republican ticket, Sandy Smith edged out opponent Sandy Roberson around 9 p.m., with about 50% of the district’s precincts reporting.

Sandy Smith has far out-raised her competition on both sides of the aisle in the primary race, pulling in more than $1.3 million through the end of April, according to data from the FEC. About $440,000 of that total she loaned to her campaign directly.

A far-right campaigner who has backed former President Donald Trump’s stolen election lie and bragged about attending the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol, Sandy Smith has touted the endorsements of Roger Stone and other close Trump associates.

She was also the target of an attack ad funded by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC supporting more moderate conservatives, the N&O reported in a recent fact check of the ad’s claims.

In 2020, Sandy Smith swept the field in the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District, earning 77% of the vote. But she lost to Butterfield by about 8 points in the general election.

She blamed that loss on voting machine fraud linked to the use of Dominion voting machines. North Carolina does not use Dominion voting machines.

Opponent Sandy Roberson, elected mayor of Rocky Mount in 2019, has been endorsed by N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland. A managing partner at HealthView Capital Partners, he loaned his campaign $1 million through late April, FEC data shows.