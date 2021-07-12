Desire to help homeless leads daughter, mom to job training

“He said ‘we’re going to pay for it if you have the passion for it,'” she said. “I was like ‘I just want to do something good for our community,’ I just wanted to do some good. So, he was like ‘OK, I just wanted to know you had the passion for it and you weren’t going to waste the money.’”

The program is a little under a year old and started after receiving funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina.

“We focus on individuals that typically have barriers to employment due to backgrounds or criminal records,” Price said. “We also focus or help individuals with long-term unemployment issues. They may have been applying for jobs but it hasn’t worked out for them in a while, so we provide them with opportunities as well.”

Hadden didn’t go through the program on her own; she was accompanied by her 72-year-old mother, Geraldine Williams, who has experience in construction.

“That was the best part,” Hadden said. “We were the only two females in the class, so a lot of the times we felt out of the loop because of the boys. They had their little chat or whatever and me and my mom, we’re just sitting there like ‘OK, we’ll just have our own conversation.'”