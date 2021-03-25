Determined stray dog tries 5 times to steal a stuffed unicorn from N.C. Dollar General

An incredibly stubborn dog had to be taken into custody Sunday in eastern North Carolina, after it "broke into" a store multiple times to try to steal the same stuffed animal.

Specifically, a $10 purple unicorn.

It happened at a Dollar General in Duplin County, and the county's Animal Services Department Head Joe Newburn says he's as baffled as anyone over the dog's fixation on the unicorn. The county animal shelter is about 80 miles southeast of Raleigh, in Kenansville.

"The store called and said they had a stray dog in the parking lot that kept coming into the store," Newburn told McClatchy News.

"He'd walk in, go to that unicorn and try to get it. He did it four or five times before they locked the door and called us to come get him. Maybe he had a stuffed animal like that in his original home. I don't know, but he wanted that purple unicorn bad."

The dog eventually got it, but not by theft, Newburn said.

When the store called, they sent Animal Control Officer Samantha Lane, an 8-year veteran with a soft spot for sad stories, he said.