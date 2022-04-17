Doggone? Canine Chris, lost in Alabama, somehow ends up ... in North Carolina.

HAYDEN, Ala. — When Stacey Staton Elam’s dog ran away, she was devastated.

The black poodle mix, named "Chris" after her late husband, was helping her cope with his death.

“Chris got me through the most horrible time in my life, and when he got lost, it was like I had lost a connection to my husband,” Elam said.

But thanks to a microchip and the kindness of strangers, that connection wasn’t lost for long.

Weeks after Chris slipped off his leash while on a walk in the Alabama town of Hayden, Elam received an email from an animal shelter that had scanned his microchip. Her beloved companion had been found. But the saga wasn’t over.

The animal shelter that was caring for Chris was in Pender County — about 500 miles away.

“I’m on disability, so (there) was no way I could get to North Carolina,” Elam said.

Jewell Horton, manager of the Pender County Animal Shelter, posted a photo of Chris on the ogranization’s Facebook page and explained Elam’s story.

Within days, local resident Holly Stahl volunteered to make the nine-hour drive to take the dog back home.

“I am blessed to have been able to help,” Stahl said. “It was absolutely heartwarming to reunite them!”

Elam wrote in a Facebook message that she was overjoyed to see Chris again.

“When Holly arrived and Chris jumped into my arms, it was like we had never been apart,” she said. “I was over the moon.”

Horton said she was touched, but not surprised, that a member of the community offered to assist.

“We are very blessed to have such a huge following on our Facebook page,” Horton said. “Any time we have a special needs situation like this, they always jump in and jump to our aid. I knew in my gut somebody somewhere was going to step up to help with this situation.”

Horton said it’s possible that Chris was picked up by someone passing through Hayden and escaped again when he reached North Carolina. When his microchip was scanned, some of his owner’s information wasn’t current, but the email address was.

She encouraged pet owners everywhere to get their animals microchipped.

“(Elam) would have never found her dog had it not been for that microchip,” she said. “It’s literally the difference in getting your pet back.

Also essential to the story’s happy ending was the kindness of strangers who volunteered their time to help, Horton said.

“It’s just amazing how that human-animal bond ... how much it brings communities together,” she said. “That’s one of the amazing things about my job, because I work in an industry where that kind of compassion still exists.”

Elam believes, too, that another factor was at play in helping get her dog back.

“Being that all this happened around my wedding anniversary,” she said, “I know my husband Chris had a hand in all of this.”