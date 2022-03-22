‘Done playing with you idiots’: Onslow teacher resigns after 'nightmare' outburst

JACKSONVILLE — An Onslow County teacher has resigned after he was recorded shouting obscenities and what one student called “racially-motivated” comments during class, school officials say.

“Does anybody else want to try my authority because I’m (expletive) done playing with you idiots. You can go through life and live on the (expletive) system, draw your paycheck on the first and the fifteenth from my taxes and live just an absolute horrible life — I don’t care,” the teacher can be heard shouting in the background of a video that went viral on social media. “You can be another statistic, I don’t care. That’s on you.”

Cimayiah Josey, the Southwest High School student who recorded the video, said she was traumatized by the incident. In addition to the verbal tirade, she said the teacher hit a golf club repeatedly on the floor next to her, grabbed her textbook and threw it on the floor along with a desk.

“I don’t want to go back to school,” Josey said. “All I do is hear the cracking of the golf club. I’m having nightmares about it.”

The incident happened late last week. It's unclear if it was a first-time event for the teacher or something that had been building over time.

Josey’s mother, Nicky, said she went to pick her daughter up from school that day and found her and a few other students from the class distraught in the principal’s office. “They all came out and hugged their moms or their siblings and were crying,” she said.

The teacher’s outburst started after an interaction with a Black student in class over a computer, according to Cimayiah Josey. She felt like many of the teacher’s comments were racially-motivated because they referenced stereotypes about Black people.

Recalled Josey: “Him calling someone a statistic, living off of his paycheck. It stuck out to me because some people assume that African-American people are on the state assistance or government assistance, so I feel like he said that because that’s a normal stereotype that goes around about us as a community and it was unnecessary and uncalled for. It hurt.”

District officials called parents later that evening to inform them about what happened. The teacher resigned the following day.

“In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect,” district spokesman Brent Anderson said in a statement. “The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School — or any other employees who work in our district.”

Josey, who dreams of one day becoming a pediatrician or speech therapist for children, said she hopes the teacher, who was not publicly identified by school officials, will be barred from teaching at other schools.

“I just know that regardless of what he said to me, I know that I’m not a statistic,” she said. “And I know that I’m not going to be a statistic because I have the support that I need and, regardless, I’m going to make it.”