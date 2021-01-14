Dorothy 'Dot' Cole, Kannapolis NC resident and oldest living Marine, dies at age 107

Two years later, Wiley Cole died of a heart attack. Dorothy never remarried.

Beth Kluttz moved from California to North Carolina in 1976. Cole followed her to the area in about 1979.

Kluttz says her mother "was doing really good" into the 100th year of her life, and that up to about 102 or 103, "we could still go to Walmart and I could actually leave her alone and she'd go down her own way. And I can remember having a hard time finding her because she was so short, she was shorter than ... the clothes racks. ... So I had a hard time locating her and a lot of times it scared me trying to find her," Kluttz recalls, laughing.

Kluttz says her mother's health finally started to deteriorate after she turned 105.

Finding celebrity late in life

As for how the family found out Cole was the oldest living Marine? Credit goes to Kluttz.

Around the time Cole was 103, Kluttz says she was tracking who the oldest female Marine was according to Google. A couple of years later, she says she was given the impression from some Marines based in Quantico that the answer might be her mom, "but at that point in time they couldn't ever really prove it."