Down the hatch: Struggling N.C. restaurant industry asks state leaders for help 'now'

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is calling on state lawmakers to pass new relief measures to stem the heavy financial and job losses suffered by North Carolina's hospitality industry.
Among the proposals are a $300 million stimulus package, permit waivers and tax exemptions for businesses — measures aimed at helping the industry recover faster from the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At the close of 2020, we began to look at and analyze the effects of COVID on our industry, and what we found was staggering," association president Lynn Minges said. "What became clear: Our industry suffered significantly in the pandemic and the relief hasn't been coming."
The earliest marker most North Carolinians felt from the COVID-19 pandemic was the March 2020 shutdown of many state businesses, including restaurant dining rooms and bars. As restaurants moved to largely takeout businesses, thousands of workers were laid off.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, North Carolina lost roughly half of its leisure and hospitality workers between March and April last year, going from 512,000 to 266,000. It finished the year with 418,000 workers, a 20% cut from the year before with most jobs lost during the pandemic.
"These are not sustainable losses," Minges said. "We're going to lose hotels. We're going to lose restaurants. We're going to — and already have — lost bars. With that goes a lot of the character and lure of our state and the reasons people travel here."
In a proposal to Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers, the association is asking for a $300 million stimulus for hotels, restaurants and bars. In the plan outlined by the group, the funds would be capped at $500,000 per business, and businesses would have to demonstrate at least a 15% drop in revenue compared to the year before.
Similar to the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, the proposed stimulus money could be spent on rent or mortgage interest, payroll, property taxes and other operating expenses, but not debt accumulated during the pandemic.
In arriving at the $300 million figure, Minges said it represented 10% of the $3.1 billion losses still unaddressed by two rounds of PPP loans and other relief packages.
Other proposals include waiving ABC permits for at least one year and reevaluating commercial properties to account for COVID-19 losses.
Minges suggested North Carolina dip into its savings reserve fund, or rainy day fund, to help pay for these measures. According to the state's latest general fund report from December, that fund stands at a little more than $1 billion, but is $46 million less than the year before.
"Our industry needs a stimulus program now," Minges said. "They're out of cash and need help now."
Currently, North Carolina restaurants remain at 50% capacity and bars are capped at 30% outdoor seating.