Down the hatch: Struggling N.C. restaurant industry asks state leaders for help 'now'

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is calling on state lawmakers to pass new relief measures to stem the heavy financial and job losses suffered by North Carolina's hospitality industry.

Among the proposals are a $300 million stimulus package, permit waivers and tax exemptions for businesses — measures aimed at helping the industry recover faster from the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the close of 2020, we began to look at and analyze the effects of COVID on our industry, and what we found was staggering," association president Lynn Minges said. "What became clear: Our industry suffered significantly in the pandemic and the relief hasn't been coming."

The earliest marker most North Carolinians felt from the COVID-19 pandemic was the March 2020 shutdown of many state businesses, including restaurant dining rooms and bars. As restaurants moved to largely takeout businesses, thousands of workers were laid off.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, North Carolina lost roughly half of its leisure and hospitality workers between March and April last year, going from 512,000 to 266,000. It finished the year with 418,000 workers, a 20% cut from the year before with most jobs lost during the pandemic.