Dozens of N.C. State students displaced in off-campus apartment fire Monday morning, officials say
Dozens of N.C. State students displaced in off-campus apartment fire Monday morning, officials say

generic fire.jpg

File photo

RALEIGH — Nearly 100 people have been displaced after an apartment fire damaged a dozen units in a three-story apartment complex in Raleigh catering to off-campus students.

News outlets reported that the fire started Monday around 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green apartment complex. Flames were shooting through the roof and smoke was visible from miles away. The fire was under control a little after 10 a.m.

Many of the residents attend N.C. State. The university offered assistance to affected students.

No serious injuries were reported. More than 70 firefighters came out to control the blaze.

The cause remained under investigation.

